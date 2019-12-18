Driver crashes truck into railroad bridge in Davenport

Traffic was a bit backed up Wednesday morning on Harriston Street heading into downtown Davenport.

Traffic was a bit backed up Wednesday morning on Harriston Street heading into downtown Davenport. The driver of a truck crashed into the railroad bridge stopping traffic and making quite the mess. (KWQC)

The driver of a truck crashed into the railroad bridge stopping traffic and making quite the mess. Police say the driver, 25-year-old Keon Bogan, passed several height warning signs and signs directing drivers to a detour to turn off Harrison Street, onto 5th Street. The driver then failed to take the detour, hit the bridge and ripped off the top and sides of the cargo area.

The area was blocked off for nearly 3 hours while crews worked to clear the area.

Police say Bogan was cited for failure to obey signal devices.