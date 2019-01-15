Driver extricated after head-on collision in Whiteside County

A 57-year-old man from Genoa was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash in Whiteside County over the weekend.

Officials say the Illinois State Police was called to US Route 30, east of Elston Road on Saturday, Jan. 12 for a two-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers learned a 2006 Pontiac, driven by a 17-year-old man was westbound when he drove off the roadway on US Route 30.

After leaving the roadway, officials say he lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to spin into the eastbound lane. The driver then hit another car, a 2014 Honda CR-V head-on.

The Honda driver, 57-year-old Paul A. Alsup, of Genoa, was extricated and taken to the hospital for injuries.

The 17-year-old was cited for driving in the wrong lane. He and his three passengers were not injured.