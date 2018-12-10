Driver fatally shot after hitting Chicago cop with car on Sunday

Police in suburban Chicago say an officer shot and killed a man who struck the officer and another person with a vehicle.

Police in Palatine say officers investigating a reported homicide were standing outside talking to a local resident about 2 a.m. Sunday when the speeding vehicle was driven from a parking lot at the officers, striking one of them and the resident.

They say the officer who was struck shot the driver multiple times. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the officer who shot him and the resident were treated at a hospital. Their names haven't been released.

Officers later found a woman dead in a nearby apartment. Her name hasn't been released. Police say she and the driver appear to have been related.