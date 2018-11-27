Driver following GPS drives down railroad tracks

Sometimes, GPS directions can lead you astray.

It happened last Wednesday in southwestern Pennsylvania when Duquesne Police received a report of a motor vehicle that had become stuck while driving down railroad tracks.

The driver told police she had been following GPS directions.

Duquesne Police posted on Facebook that the motorist “was 100% sober and had no medical conditions affecting her decision-making.”

The vehicle was towed away and the driver was cited for careless driving.