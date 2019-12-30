Driver hits woman with bottle, runs over her friend

A driver in Colorado is on the run after allegedly throwing a bottle at a woman and then dragging her friends with his SUV in downtown Denver.

The incident was captured on a cellphone camera, but we must warn you that some of the details are graphic. (Source: KCNC/CNN)

On the busy streets of the city’s bar district, Clarissa Nguyen and her friends stood outside Beer Hall when a Hispanic man started catcalling from his car.

“We were already leaving the bars around 2 a.m. and we were ordering Ubers,” Nguyen said.

She ignored him. The next thing she remembers is yelling, “Ouch! Oh my gosh, somebody hit me.”

“Then I touched my head and I just felt blood. My hand was covered in blood. My shirt was covered," Nguyen recalled.

She said the man had thrown a bottle at her head.

While police were called, Nguyen's friends tried to make sure he didn't leave the scene by opening his car door.

"They were trying to get him out. And the whole time, he was punching them and screaming," Nguyen explained.

The rest was caught on camera.

"As they drive away, my friend Blanca tumbles off," Nguyen said. "They pushed my friend Larissa out and they ran her over."

That broke six of her Larissa’s bones from her face down to her torso.

Nguyen said watching the video gives her goosebumps and panic attacks.

“It bothers me that he is still at large right now," she stressed.

While police continue their search for the suspect, Nguyen says she's simply grateful for her friends.

“They could’ve just as easily got his license plate. But the fact that they put themselves on the line for me, it puts a burden on my heart,” Nguyen said.

