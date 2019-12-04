Driver in critical condition following crash in Colona

A driver has been taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition after an accident in Colona Wednesday morning.

Police say in the early morning hours of Wednesday a Colona police officer observed a traffic violation and tried to stop the driver of the car. The officer turned on their lights and activated the siren when three minutes later the driver failed to yield to the marked squad car.

The driver then crashed in the 1800 block of North at a curve on 400 East according to police.

Police say two people exited the vehicle and ran off but the officer remained at the scene for back up.

Once back up had arrived, police say the cleared the suspect vehicle and it was unoccupied. Shortly after, a juvenile had approached the officers and said there was someone unconscious in a ravine. Police found the male down in a ravine and was unconscious. Police haven't said if it's a juvenile or an adult.

The male driver was life-flighted to the hospital.

The officer was not injured during the crash and the female juvenile was treated and released from the hospital to her father.

Illinois State Police accident Reconstructionist were called to the scene. The Henry County Investigative Taskforce was called out to investigate the incident.