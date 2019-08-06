Driver in critical condition following motorcycle accident in Rock Island County

A driver is in critical condition after a single-vehicle motorcycle accident in Rock Island County.

Officials say on Monday, August 5 shortly before 4 p.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office responded to I-88 for the accident.

The driver, 52-year-old Mark Fisher, of Morrison, Illinois, was taken to the hospital and later taken to Peoria. Officials say his condition is critical.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.

The Port Byron Fire Department and the Hillsdale Fire Department helped assist.