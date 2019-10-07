Driver injured after tire blowout on I-80 in Illinois

A blow-out on Interstate 80 is being blamed for a crash that sent a man to the hospital.

Illinois State Police, based out of District 7 in East Moline, responded to the crash on Monday, Oct. 7 around 1:50 p.m. at mile marker 34.

Troopers say the driver, 58-year-old Steven Wunder of Holland, Michigan, was driving a commercial vehicle when the tire blew out on the passenger side causing it to go off the road. The vehicle then overturned and struck a bridge. Wunder was taken to a hospital in Peoria for treatment of severe injuries.

The bridge will be closed due to extensive structural damage.