Driver services in Illinois temporarily closing due to COVID-19 concerns

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Monday that all driver services facilities statewide will be closed to the public due to the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The closures will take effect March 17 through March 31.

White says the decision was made based on health and safety recommendations by experts urging social distancing efforts.

Expiration dates for driver's licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions and document filings will be extended by 30 days through an emergency rule.

White says he's also joining a growing list of states and industries calling on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to push back the Oct. 1, 2020 federal REAL ID deadline due to the impact COVID-19 is having on the general public and driver services facilities nationwide.

“After careful consideration, it is clear that this decision to close offices and Driver Services facilities is the right one to make for the health and safety of Illinoisans,” said White. “This important action will help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

White is encouraging residents to use the state's online services, which can be accessed through this link. Some of those services include:

• obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card

• renewing a vehicle registration

• obtaining a driver record abstract

• renewing a standard driver’s license with the Safe Driver Renewal program

• filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports

Residents with issues involving administrative hearings may contact 312-793-3722 or 217-782-7065.

“We will do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents,” said White. “This will, and must, be the guiding principle of our decision making.”