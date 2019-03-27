Drivers complain cars not zipper merging at I-74 Bridge

Iowa-bound traffic on the current I-74 Bridge is now reduced to one lane to accommodate construction on the new I-74 Bridge.

The lane reduction requires left-lane motorists traveling from Moline, Illinois to Bettendorf to switch over to the right lane, a process already causing frustration after only two days.

The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) tells KWQC that drivers are advised to “zipper merge.”

This means instead of switching lanes as soon as possible, drivers instead wait until the actual designated merging point before getting over, at which point the lead left-lane car moves in front of the lead right-lane car, the second left-lane car then moves in front of the second right-lane car etc.

The DOT recommends “drivers stay in both lanes as they approach [the] lane closure and then alternate, like a zipper, into the one open lane right before they merge.”

Zipper merging at the I-74 Bridge “is intended to reduce the differences in speeds between the two lanes and cut the length of the traffic backup,” Iowa DOT Traffic Safety Engineer Willy Sorenson tells KWQC.

However, motorists like Erika McCann Harrison say all too often the zipper does not zip.

Harrison lives in Iowa but works in downtown Moline, meaning the I-74 Bridge is part of her daily commute.

“People drive in the center of the bridge to stop other people from driving up the left and zippering at the end,” Harrison said.

“Some in the right lane will not zipper and allow one person to get in front of them. This is not everyone and this isn’t all day, but it’s frustrating at best.”

Harrison says her daily trip home from work takes up to 15 minutes longer since the lane reduction took effect this week.

She and other annoyed motorists have complained to KWQC about a problem they say is avoidable.

“The delay is caused mostly by people who don’t read the road or who are trying to stop left lane progress,” Harrison said, adding that highway signs stating drivers should zipper merge would be helpful.

The lane reduction is expected to last until early 2020.