Driving while revoked charges dropped against Bettendorf businessman

The Scott County Attorney's office has released a statement following media reports about Brian Rashid, the co-owner of the Treehouse restaurant in Bettendorf.

"There have been recent media reports regarding Driving While Revoked charges against Brian Rashid," Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said in a release. "The charge was filed as a result of a Department of Transportation mistake. The full explanation is contained in the attached motion to dismiss."

On Tuesday, June 18, Rashid was booked on Driving Under Suspension, Driving While Revoked and Display of Plates charges. This is according to the Scott County Iowa's inmate listing.

You can read the full statement below.