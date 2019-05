The TV6 Drone has been out surveying the flooding in downtown Davenport. TV6 Chief Photographer Mike Ortiz captured multiple videos on Wednesday and Thursday following the flood.

TV6 Chief Photographer Mike Oritz captures aerial views of the flooding in downtown Davenport.

TV6 viewer and drone operator, Danny Ormiston, shared his perspective as well with TV6.

Have videos you want to share with TV6? You can do so on your TV6 News App or by going to this link.