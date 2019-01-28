Drug founder driven by greed to bribe docs, prosecutor says

A federal prosecutor says a drug company founder was driven by greed to bribe doctors around the country to prescribe a highly addictive fentanyl spray.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Lazarus told jurors as the trial opened in Boston's federal court on Monday that John Kapoor turned Insys Therapeutics Inc. into a "criminal enterprise" to line his pockets and protect his legacy.

Kapoor's lawyer told jurors that the 75-year-old did nothing illegal.

Attorney Beth Wilkinson said Kapoor watched his wife suffer with breast cancer and was determined to help others dealing with excruciating pain. Wilkinson also sought to portray two former Insys executives who are expected to testify against Kapoor as liars.

The case against Kapoor and four other former employees of the Chandler, Arizona-based company could last three months.