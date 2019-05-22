One man in custody following drug investigation in Davenport

UPDATE 5/22: One man is in custody and facing charges stemming from a drug investigation in Davenport.

Davenport police say tactical units were conducting an investigation involving a man selling drugs on Wednesday at 4:55 p.m. Narcotics detectives had an active search warrant for 34-year-old Darius Hayes and his home. Detectives followed Hayes to the area of 3220 E. 53rd St., where they blocked his car to stop him from escaping and to execute the search warrant.

Hayes tried to escape in his vehicle and ran into the squad cars that blocked him in. Police say he refused to listen to verbal commands and would not leave the vehicle. According to a release, this led them to use a "less lethal option" which caused Hayes to comply and leave his vehicle, after which he was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Afterwards, police searched his home, where they found two handguns and drug distribution items.

As a result of the investigation, Hayes was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Interference with Official Acts.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via their mobile app "CityConnect Davenport, IA."

Witnesses tell TV6 one person was arrested after police boxed a vehicle in and used a pit maneuver on it in the parking lot of Enterprise Rent-A-Car on E. 53rd St. They say a man was held at gunpoint, and Enterprise was told to lock their doors.

Police say more information will be released later tonight.

