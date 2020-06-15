Drug-related items, gun, retrieved from car in Henry County; three minors face charges

Three minors are facing charges after officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office say they found drugs and a gun in their possession during a traffic stop.

Officials say on Sunday, June 14, just after 5:30 p.m. the sheriff's office pulled over a vehicle near the 5th Street and Dogwood Avenue intersection in Trenton. Three minors were in the vehicle according to officials.

A search was done and officials say multiple drug-related items, and a gun were located during the search.

Of the three teens; two 17-year-old's and one 16-year-old, officials say one of them had an active juvenile pick-up order. That minor was taken into custody and transported to juvenile detention, the other two were released into the custody of their guardians.

Officials say all three will be charged with certain crimes. The following charges were filed following the incident; controlled substance violation, carrying weapons, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.

Officials say at this time it does not appear the vehicle or the gun are stolen.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was additionally assisted by the Iowa State Patrol during this incident.