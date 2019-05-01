Drug suspects caught after car runs out of gas in East Moline

Police trying to help a couple of guys who ran out of gas wound up making an unexpected drug arrest in East Moline.

Police say around noon on May 1, 2019, an officer came upon a disabled vehicle stopped at the intersection of 7th Street and 30th Avenue. The driver reported he ran out of gas so while other officers provided traffic control, the officer tried to help the passenger get to a gas station. That's when police say the man dropped a bag of suspected narcotics and took off running. The driver also took off on foot.

Glenview Middle School and Ridgeview Elementary were put on lockdown as a precaution until the two were found hiding in the area.

Nuul Shivers, 27, of Rock Island is charged with resisting arrest and drug possession. The driver, Alan L. Watson of East Moline is charged with driving with a suspended license and also resisting arrest.

