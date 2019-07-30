Dry Air, Dew Points and Drought!

We’ve gone from non-stop rain in the Quad Cities to “Can’t buy a drop”!!! And, it’s beginning to make a noticeable dent in the top soil. As of the last “U.S. Drought Monitor”, issued every Thursday, we are now in the bulls-eye of “Abnormally Dry” conditions. There is an old saying in weather: “Drought begets drought”. What that essentially means is that the farther you slip into dry conditions, the more likely drought is to occur! Here’s how that works. When the air gets dry – thanks to low dew point temperatures – it starts to sap moisture out of everything it touches. As comfortable as dry air is to us humans in the middle of summer, it also means that it leaches moisture out of vegetation and top soil. Each and every day that this process continues, the drier things get – especially the ground. And this is where the cycle begins. Air masses that come in contact with that dry ground dry out even further. This means that they are less likely to support rain. Rain that does form is usually lighter, and less likely to “bust” the drought that’s developing. Unfortunately, the only way to get out of this downward spin is to get at least light to moderate rain on a frequent basis. The process won’t be broken by one or two deluges without any support, but if Mother Nature decides to chip away at the issue with some lengthy showers every few days, things can start turning around. So, I guess now it’s up to us to put in that order!