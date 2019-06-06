Our weather pattern will quiet down for a stretch of 3 days. This means mainly dry conditions are expected through the end of this work week. Although an isolated storm is possible today most areas won't see rain until Sunday.
If we are rain free from today through Saturday it would mark only the 2nd time since mid-April we've been rain free for three straight days.
Drying Out!
