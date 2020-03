A hog building in Dubuque County is a total loss after it caught on fire Saturday morning.

Officials responded to Neil and Ellen Kramer's farm on 15937 Pape Road around 1:15 a.m. They found the building was fully engulfed in flames. The total loss is estimated at over $75,000.

No animals were inside during the fire and no injuries were reported. Officials say the exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time but does not appear suspicious in nature.