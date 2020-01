Three people were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation Monday after a fire broke out in a Dubuque apartment.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at an apartment building on West 11th Street.

Crews found a kitchen fire on the first floor and several people were trapped by smoke on the upper floors.

Firefighters used ground ladders to make the rescues.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.