Police: Dubuque gym teacher has .224 BAC on the job

A gym teacher at Dubuque's Jefferson Middle School was allegedly drunk on the job Monday.

Documents allege 38-year-old Erin Ellerbach, who teaches physical education, had a blood alcohol content of .224 Monday afternoon during a breath test.

Administrators called police yesterday at 2:12 p.m. reporting there was an intoxicated person on the school grounds.

A school resource officer who responded said Ellerbach smelled of alcohol, slurred speech, and had red and watery eyes.

School officials also found one open 16 oz. can of Mike's Harder Strawberry in her office with two unopened 16 oz. cans of Mike's Harder alcoholic beverages.

Ellerbach was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication.