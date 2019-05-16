Dubuque man charged; admits to touching child inappropriately to her father

A Dubuque man is facing charges after police said he sexually abused three children who were under 12 years old.

Dubuque police said they were notified of the allegations surrounding Dennis Topping, 67, on April 24, 2019.

In late April, an 8-year-old girl told her parents that she would sit on Topping's lap while at his home, and that's when he would touch her according to court documents. She said it had been happening since late 2017.

Topping admitted to the girl's father about the inappropriate touching, according to court filings. Topping said it was only "light rubbing."

Court records show Topping admitted to touching a 4-year-old and another 8-year-old.

Authorities did not say what their relation was to Topping.

Topping is charged three counts of second-degree sexual abuse and three counts of lascivious acts with a child. He is currently in the Dubuque County Jail.

