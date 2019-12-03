Dubuque man charged after police pursuit through three states

A Dubuque man is in custody and facing charges after a police pursuit went through multiple states on Monday.

Officials say at approximately 9:57 p.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office was told the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office was in pursuit of a vehicle that was entering Illinois. They say the vehicle briefly entered Illinois, before traveling into Wisconsin using Badger Road and Highway 35.

Officials say the pursuit continued across the Wisconsin/Iowa bridge, before the suspect turned around and began traveling east on Highway 11 in Wisconsin.

After reaching Hazel Green, Wis., the suspect vehicle headed south into Illinois. It was at the intersection of Ill. Route 84 N and U.S. Highway 20 W that the suspect vehicle crashed into a Dubuque County Sheriff's vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, Adam Joseph Reinert, was taken into custody at this time. Two other people in the vehicle were briefly detained. One of those people was taken to Midwest Medical Center in Galena as a precautionary measure.

Reinert was charged with two counts of Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding, a Class 4 Felony, and multiple traffic violations.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office, Galena and East Dubuque Police Departments, Illinois State Police and Galena Ambulance all assisted.