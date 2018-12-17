Dubuque police asking for help identifying suspect

Police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly stole a trailer with two snowmobiles on it.

The Dubuque Police Department says the alleged suspect took the trailer from the 1000 block of Cedar Cross Road.

The trailer was taken at around 1:30 a.m. on November 24.

Police say the suspect vehicle involved is a Ford Ranger with silver running boards. It might also have a flare-side bed.

If you have information in the case, submit it online at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.