Dubuque police say they are hoping to identify a person of interest who may have been involved in a hit and run accident.

Police say the hit and run happened while the driver was leaving the Q Casino in the 1800 block of Greyhound Park Road in Dubuque. Police say the driver was in a black SUV.

The crash happened on August 11, 2018 at approximately 10:50 p.m.

If you have any information you're asked to submit it at this link.