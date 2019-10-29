Dubuque police respond to 10+ car crashes; over 40 vehicles involved in total

Police in Dubuque say they responded to over 10 car crashes Tuesday morning and that over 40 vehicles were involved in those crashes.

"We responded to 11 crashes this morning involving 42 vehicles," police said in a Facebook post. Four of them have non-life-threatening injuries.

"Winter is here, even if the roads don't look icy, there is a chance there will be icy spots (particularly on bridges and elevated highways)," the post read. "Slow down, buckle up, and put the distractions away."