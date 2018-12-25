Dubuque police say use of counterfeit money on the rise

The Dubuque Police Department is warning anyone who accepts cash for payment to be on the lookout for counterfeit currency.

The department says the use of counterfeit bills is on the rise, not only locally, but across the country.

In the most recent case for the Dubuque Police Department, a fake $100 bill being circulated has foreign language characters printed on the back. They say it also doesn't feel like real U.S. currency.

According to the department, Dubuque police have worked 123 cases involving counterfeit bills. They have collected bills ranging from $5 to $100.

They urge anyone who handles cash, whether at a retail store or you are accepting cash for selling items on an online marketplace, to take the time to examine large bills. They add you should be especially cautious of people using large bills to pay for inexpensive items.

To learn more about the security features found on legitimate U.S. currency, check out the reference material from the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Currency Education Program found at the links below.

Dubuque police recommend the following websites to learn more about spotting counterfeit currency.

https://www.uscurrency.gov/educational-materials/download-materials?fbclid=IwAR0UIZN1IY-HooJIhx9IA8wYwC3F_BtM2LFThppLyvPnz6ZdDGUBfUQtoOg

https://www.secretservice.gov/data/KnowYourMoney.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3OdusF6xZ2sz74kfOobbCiEj4YNJfGgw50taopYjXYSxoR-yRveOSkkAw