Dubuque police warn of scam that threatens a lawsuit and a warrant arrest

Police in Dubuque are warning residents of a scam that says they're with the Dubuque Police Department.

Police say they have received calls from citizens saying the caller is with the department and is threatening a lawsuit or a warrant arrest.

If you have received this message, police urge you to not disclose any personal or financial information to this caller.

"Remember…. DPD, the IRS, or any other legitimate agency will not ask you to pay fines, debts, or processing fees with iTunes cards or money wires to random people in random cities. Be careful with your money and your information….tax season is coming," the post reads.