Dubuque students help neighbors with yard work as part of alternative PE class

As the summer months approach, many people are doing yard work. But for those in Dubuque, Iowa who may not be able to do yard work themselves, a group of students is stepping in.

As part of the school's curriculum, students from the Alternative Learning Center in Dubuque are helping elderly and disabled in the community with yard work.

During the last two weeks of school, students can choose from an array of different activities and receive school credit for it. Volunteering to do this yard work for people is one of the choices.

Tim Hitzler, a teacher at the school, says they're happy to help people in their community with a variety of yard work needs.

"Could be raking leaves, pulling weeds, cutting grass, cleaning gutters, just depends on what they need," Hitzler said. "And then we go and do it and the students get a physical education credit for doing that."

Hitzler says the students' favorite part of this is getting to see the finished product and seeing how happy the person they helped is.

The students and teachers at the center will be helping people with yard work until June 6, the last Thursday of classes in the Dubuque Community School District.