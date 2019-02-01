Dubuque woman tied to 2 drug overdose deaths gets 27 months

A Dubuque woman tied to two drug overdose deaths has been imprisoned.

Federal court records say 25-year-old Brianna Martin was sentenced last week to 27 months. She'd pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to the distribution of heroin. She must serve three years of supervised release after she leaves prison and pay $12,500 in restitution.

The records say Martin helped one person who died buy heroin and sold prescribed methadone to other people, including one who died from an overdose.

