Dubuque's public pools will not open for 2020 season due to COVID-19 pandemic

Public pools in Dubuque will not open for the 2020 season according to city officials. This includes Flora and Sutton.

In a Facebook post announced on Tuesday, officials said "after thoughtful consideration and discussion of safety and budget concerns," the decision was made to not open the pools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Although the Centers for Disease Control recognizes that well-balanced pool water should eliminate the spread of the Coronavirus through water, high-traffic areas and high-touch surfaces at the facility are constantly touched by patrons," officials said in the announcement. "In addition, social distancing both outside and within the facility, as well as performing proper lifesaving skills, would be extremely challenging. We realize this decision impacts many residents of all ages and we thank you for your understanding of this difficult decision. We look forward to providing safe aquatic services in the future."