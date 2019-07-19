Due to high heat index Muscatine Fire calls additional resources to fight apartment fire

The Muscatine Fire Department responded to a call late Thursday where there were reports of smoke coming from the roof of a 6 unit apartment building located at 109 East 4th Street in Muscatine, Iowa.

According to a release to the media, the initial call reported that people were still inside of the building. However, responders say, upon arrival, all occupants were out of the building.

The fire was located in the attic, which, according to officials, was filled with dark smoke and had visible flames. Due to the high heat index, additional resources were called. According to TV6's Meteorologist Kevin Phelps, the highest heat index that Muscatine experienced on Thursday was 110 degrees.

The Fire Department says they were able to knock down the fire after a few minutes, but due to the extreme heat and smoke buildup, the building was ventilated. The fire damage was contained to the attic, but there was water damage throughout the second floor and smoke smell throughout.

There was approximately $10,000 worth of damage to the structure.

Multiple animals were reported in the house at the time of the fire, however, all have been taken out and are safe, according to a media release.

No injuries have been reported.

The Salvation Army was called to assist residents, who will be temporarily displaced.