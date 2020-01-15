Duke Slater voted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Davenport, IA (KWQC)

Nearly 100 years after Duke Slater played his first game in the NFL, the former Clinton and Iowa star has been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Slater has been voted one of ten senior members enshrined in the Hall’s expanded Centennial Class.

Slater was an all-pro selection in seven of his ten seasons playing in the NFL with the Rock Island Independents and the Chicago Cardinals. Slater was the first African-American lineman in NFL history. In 1921, as a senior at the University of Iowa, Slater helped to lead the Hawkeyes to a perfect 7-0 record, and a Big Ten Title. He was named an All American in 1921, becoming the first African American to receive the honor at Iowa.

