Durant veteran reflects on Pearl Harbor, his birthday

December 7th is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

It is also the birthday of World War II Veteran Ed Moravek.

He celebrated his 99th birthday by sharing stories about his service, along with another veteran in Davenport on the national remembrance day.

Several community members came to the observance event held at the American Legion Post to hear their stories and honor all of those who served.

“I’m proud of my service,” said Moravek. “I’ve got stuff to prove my whereabouts in the navy.”

On this day, 78 years ago he turned 21-years-old.

Also on this day, 78 years ago his birthday celebration turned into a day Americans will never forget.

“I was at the Glenview Naval Air Station at that time,” Moravek said. “I was in the service already.”

He said he is more than happy to be able to share his story with others on his birthday.

“Here I am now at home celebrating my birthday at 99-years-old. It’s marvelous.”

Moravek brought several items he had during the war to show at the event including his attire, photos and log book.

Another veteran at the event said he served in three wars.

Jim Glaser, 92, said he’s served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

“It’s Pearl Harbor Day. It’s a remembrance all of us should remember at one time because it was a notable time in our life’s history that was a turning point,” said Glaser.

He said he feels humbled about the time that he served.

The American Legion Post said it held the event to remember and honor locals who’ve served like Glaser and Moravek.