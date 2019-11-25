Dwayne Haskins misses Redskins’ final play to take selfies with fans

The Washington Redskins hadn’t won a home game since Oct. 21 of last year, but that was all about to change when Fabian Moreau intercepted Jeff Driskel with two seconds left in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Fans erupted in celebration. All the Redskins had to do was run the clock out.

But before they could line up in the victory formation, they had to find their quarterback. Coaches shouted up and down the sideline for Dwayne Haskins.

He never turned up. However, had they looked behind the benches, they would have found the rookie posing for selfies with fans in the front row.

NFL cameras captured Haskins jumping for joy and slinging water around once Moreau nabbed the pick. But it does not show him look at the clock.

“We were looking for him,” interim coach Bill Callahan told The Washington Post. “I think he thought the game was over.”

Haskins said he was “so hype” he broke a water bottle.

His excitement is understandable. It marked Haskins’ first career win as a starting quarterback and ended the team’s four-game losing streak.

Having that kind of access to a player is a moment the fans almost certainly appreciated, especially Jaime López-Verduzco, who snagged a selfie with Haskins.

"This just shows that Dwayne is very in touch with his fans, and it also says a lot about his character, if he’s willing to share such a special moment with the people who support him and the team,” López-Verduzco told The Washington Post.

Even so, not everyone appreciated the gesture. Redskins legend Joe Theismann, who won a Super Bowl and became league MVP as Washington’s quarterback, called Haskins’ professionalism into question.

“How do miss the last snap of a game because ur taking selfies,” Theismann tweeted. “That’s unprofessional & wrong.”

Washington ended up turning to Case Keenum to do the honors in Haskins’ absence.

