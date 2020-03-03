Dylan and Ronan Farrow blast upcoming Woody Allen memoir

An upcoming memoir by Woody Allen is being blasted by two of his children, Dylan Farrow and author-journalist Ronan Farrow.

Dylan Farrow calls news about the release of the upcoming book “deeply upsetting.”

Farrow has alleged that Allen molested her as a child in the early 1990s.

Allen has denied any wrongdoing, and he was never charged after two separate investigations.

Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, said the book is called “Apropos of Nothing.”

Allen’s agreement with Hachette means he shares a publisher with Ronan Farrow, whose “Catch and Kill” was released by the Hachette division Little, Brown and Company.

Ronan Farrow criticized his publisher Tuesday night.

