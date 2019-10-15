Dyslexia Reading Solutions for Children offers 50 minute Sessions for those with needs

Dyslexia is a learning disorder that makes reading difficult. The problem stems from not being able to identify speech sounds. It is believed to be hereditary in a lot of cases. Kathy Rexroat one of the directors of the Dyslexia Reading Solutions for children had a daughter that had a mild case of dyslexia. She had a heart to get involved in this non-profit organization to help other families going through the same thing. A lot of her teaching is multi-sensory. A student is given a word- have them repeat it- and then spell it out.

It's so much fun to see them tap out cu-ah-tuh and they say what cuh would it be before this sound - A- oh it would be a "c" and so you know it -you know- it gives them a structure..." said Rexroat.

Dyslexia shows up mainly in the spelling and the reading. Some are better at reading, others at spelling or some in both.

The sessions are 50 minutes long on Monday and Wednesdays. They run at 4PM 5PM and 6 PM.

For more information visit Dyslexia Reading Solutions on Facebook or call 309-732-6390