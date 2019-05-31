E. Iowa couple accused of having sex on bike path

A couple were arrested after police say the two were intoxicated and having sex on a bike path early Friday morning.

Daniel Walshire, 32, of Wellman, Iowa, and Rebekah Mecca, 31, of North Liberty, are charged with public intoxication and child endangerment, according to the Iowa City Press-Citizen.

The paper reports Walshire's 3-year-old son stayed at Mecca's home with her 9-year-old daughter while the two were out.

Police say they found the couple having sex "in the middle of the bike path" and both appeared to be intoxicated.