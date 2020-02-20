"E-Scape the Vape" brings educational escape room experience to the QCA

The concept of escape rooms has taken on a unique and educational purpose at "E-Scape the Vape" in Davenport.

The free escape room is run by prevention specialist staff at UnityPoint Health Robert Young Center and Center for Alcohol & Drug Services (C.A.D.S.).

The experience, created by the staff, has a purpose of educating people, particularly the youth, on the effects of vaping and e-cigarette use.

The interactive experience is for ages 14 and up, and anyone between the age of 14 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

During this experience, people have 30 minutes to try and find your way out of the room by following the clues and prompts on the TV.

Kennon Neal, Prevention Coordinator for UnityPoint Health Robert Young Center and CADS said, "I can tell you what, here in prevention, especially in the state of Iowa, we're always trying to come up with new, collaborative ideas about how we can reach the youth as well as adults."

"We decided let's try to come up with something where the youth could be impacted as well as adults, something they could do together," said Neal.

Neal told TV6, "even though we work with the whole spectrum from birth up to 99 years of age, our primary audience that we're trying to educate are the youth."

The CDC now considers lung injuries associated with the use of e-cigarette and vaping products an outbreak.

Nationwide, as of February 4, 2020, 2,758 cases of e-cigarette or vaping product-use associated lung injury have been reported in the United States, including 64 deaths.

Texas and Illinois are identified as having the highest number of cases.

Neal said, "We're about providing information and sharing information to the community at large, especially the youth."

Prevention Specialist, Jason Otten, said, "We keep the integrity of the whole escape room. There's always that thrill."

He said you don't have to be a vape user, in fact, people who are interested in coming out to learn about vaping, e-cigarettes, and the effect on the body are encouraged to try the escape room.

"We just wanted to come up with like, a positive spin on things, we just want this to be an opportunity to educate about what are the effects," said Otten.

"We have some pounding music once that clock starts. It gets the heart pumping," said Otten, "but while you go through you're learning interesting facts."

This escape room is anything but traditional, however, they take extra steps to ensure everyone who comes through feels safe.

"In prevention, we're big in trauma-informed care, so this door to my left is a door that remains unlocked the whole time, so our prevention staff will always be right outside the door. The door on my right, that's the door you're trying to escape, but nobody will ever be trapped in our room," Otten said.

Once you beat the clock -- and even if you don't -- there's still more outside the door.

"We have this room next door that has a board that educates you that you can see the whole evolution of vaping products," said Otten.

If you're up for the challenge, look no further than "E-Scape the Vape" in Davenport.

Neal said, "The good thing is that they're coming in and getting challenged. We do a survey, I think a seven-question survey after,. One of those questions asking what people would change about the vape room, also did they learn something. We're seeing they're gaining knowledge but also they had fun and would recommend to friends."

He estimates so far about 100 people have taken on the challenge.

Some have been successful, while others have not, but everyone wins in a way said the UnityPoint Health Robert Young Center and C.A.D.S. staff, who explained their biggest goal is to help educate.

"Somebody's gonna be impacted directly or indirectly with vaping. The statistics show you will know somebody that vapes. We're not out there to say you're a bad person for vaping, we're just saying, educate people. It's important to provide them with the information and the consequences," said Neal.

The "E-Scape the Vape" experience is located at 1519 E. Locust Street in Davenport.

You can also call C.A.D.S prevention department at 563-326-4116 extension 4 to schedule your next trip to the "E-Scape the Vape" experience.