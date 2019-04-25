E. coli outbreak expands; Illinois affected by outbreak

An E. coli outbreak believed to be linked to ground beef has not expanded to 10 states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, a total of 156 people have fallen ill.

At least 20 people have been hospitalized from possibly consuming tainted ground beef, however, no deaths have been reported.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the ground beef supplied to grocery stores and restaurants.

The CDC says no common supplier, distributor, or brand of ground beef has been identified.

E. coli infections can cause severe stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea.

At this time, the CDC is not recommending that consumers avoid eating ground beef, however, both consumers and restaurants are being urged to handle cook ground beef safely to avoid foodborne illnesses.

A meat thermometer should reach at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit for cooked ground beef.

You can read more about this outbreak and see what states are affected by going to this link.