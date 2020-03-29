EF-1 tornado hits Prophetstown, Ill. farm

Metal in trees. Insulation scattered everywhere. Debris was laid out over almost two miles. This is the scene of Arlyn Kerkhove’s farm in Prophetstown, Illinois. The farmer, who grew up two miles north of Tampico, has owned the land for 27 years. He said it’s been about 15 years since his last encounter with a storm, however, he’s never had damage like this.

Kerkhove was home when the tornado came through.

“I just came inside from feeding the sheep. I just walked across to turn on the lights. The power went off. Then I waited about 10 minutes. It didn’t come back on,” he said.

Soon after he realized what had happened. An EF-1 tornado touched down at 90 MPH early Saturday night at 8:21 pm. The damage was done in a blink of an eye. Smaller buildings gone. The roof of the hay shed was gone as well. With help from family, they herded the animals together. Kerkhove said it took a while to gather them because they weren’t used to doing it in the dark. Luckily out of roughly 80 sheep, only two had broken legs.

As far as the debris, it’ll be a while before all the clean up is done.

With his animals, family, and life intact, he looked over the first property that he has owned. With the wind howling and the sun setting with reality.

“This is the first one I’ve actually owned. Before I rented. It’s just, it’s different. It’s just all yours. The good and the bad,” Kerkhove said.

Kerkhove plans to keep farming and replace buildings as needed. He said he’s lucky to be okay.