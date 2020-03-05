EM man pleads not guilty to shooting, injuring man in Davenport

An East Moline man pleaded not guilty Thursday in connection with a shooting in October that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Odell Leon Benjemin McCall Jr., 25, filed a written plea through his attorney, Melanie Thwing, on Feb. 19, Scott County Court records show.

On Thursday, District Court Judge Mark Fowler set a pretrial conference for March 20. A trial has been tentatively set for March 30.

McCall is charged with attempted murder and willful injury causing serious injury. He remains in the Scott County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

At 6:47 p.m. Oct. 21, Davenport officers responded to the 1300 block of Marquette Street for a report of gunfire and found a man with gunshot wounds.

Police say McCall fired numerous times at the man, striking him at least three times.

The man was struck once in the head, requiring brain surgery, according to police.

The man later identified McCall as the shooter and picked him out of a photo line-up, according to police.

