"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH"; Illinois State Police send powerful message after death of trooper

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. That is the message the Illinois State Police Department is issuing out to drivers after a trooper was killed Thursday, March 28.

Illinois State Police Trooper Brooke Jones-Story died Thursday in a crash on U.S. 20 in Stephenson County.

Earlier this week Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker spoke out on the increasing number of accidents involving Illinois State Troopers. At the time this was reported, there had been 14 squads that had been hit. Thursday marked number 15.

Governor Pritzker said the vast majority of drivers in Illinois want to respect the troopers and do what's right, but not all are taking into account their speed when driving.

"They're not thinking about it on the road," Governor Pritzker said. "And making sure they understand that their speed and the fact that they are driving in the lane close to where the troopers are and doing their job is dangerous."

The last trooper who was injured in a crash was from a violation of Scott's Law.

An Illinois State Trooper was injured while helping in the investigation of a crash on I-55 northbound in St. Clair County. He was taken to the hospital with serious, but stable injuries.

KWQC's Sarah Jones reported previously on 13 other troopers who were injured.

Among those 13 troopers, one of them was killed. Trooper Christopher Lambert died in January while on the scene of a crash.

Sarah Jones spoke with Illinois State Trooper Jason Wilson. Trooper Wilson told TV6 "People need to understand you see flashing lights you need to move over away from that scene or at least slow down."

Following the death of Trooper Jones-Story officials with Illinois State Police took to Facebook to give a simple reminder to drivers.

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH" "SCOTT'S LAW = MOVE OVER SLOW DOWN"

Officials say the overhead signs were displayed on the Tollway that showed a quote from ISP Acting Director Kelly.