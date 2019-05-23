EPA and FEMA cleaning up hazardous materials after Iowa flooding

Federal agencies are in western Iowa, cleaning up chemicals and other hazardous materials that have been stranded in flood water for months.

The Environmental Protection Agency was called in to work alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) because the state needed help stopping the spread of those dangerous materials.

The air boats the agencies are using have spent the last month pulling potentially hazardous materials out of flood water. EPA officials say in rural areas, it's mostly fertilizer and oils they're pulling up. Once they have fished a boat-load of the materials out, the contents are tested, and the EPA either returns the materials to the owners or safely disposes of them if they are a health hazard.

The EPA is wrapping up the operation in the coming weeks after covering dozens of miles in the Heartland.

EPA officials say they tested the soil in the area before they set up shot and will test it again before they leave to make sure they are leaving the area in the safest condition possible.