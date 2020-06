Eagle View Behavioral Health opened its doors last week in Bettendorf. It's a 72 bed in-patient facility while being the first private, free standing psychiatric hospital in the state of Iowa.

It services children, adolescents, adults and seniors.

The hospital says it has seen an outpouring of support from the community during the four-year-long project and says it's offering a much needed resource.

Officials say assessments are offered 24/7, 365 days a year and come at no cost.