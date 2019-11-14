Early cold creates propane shortage, states make emergency declarations

The cold weather has put propane in high demand and it's causing issues for suppliers who can't keep enough in stock.

Seven states, including Iowa and Illinois, have issued emergency declarations as the propane supply is in high demand.

Farmers would normally be finished harvesting their fields by this time of year, but with snow and cold, it’s slowing the process down. As farmers rush to dry their harvest in the cold, paired with residential homes turning on the heat, it’s creating a demand issue.

"I had one of my friends a few miles away texting me a couple days ago asking me if he could borrow a couple thousand gallons of propane just for fun. Because his supplier had run out for the day. They couldn't get it trucked in fast enough,” Justin Ewing, a farmer in Seaton, Ill., said.

Because the heating season has started while there’s still a lot of grain being dried, there isn’t enough supply coming through the pipelines quickly enough.

"It's been a lot of people calling it a perfect storm. I've heard some people calling it a crisis. It's just a situation where everybody needs it all at the same time,” Devin Sires, a Regional Sales Manager at River Valley Cooperative, said.

"The storage was filled up this summer. But you don't anticipate something. The last time we had a problem was 2014 I believe. And then previous to that 2009," Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said.

For people who work in the business, it’s something they have never seen before.

"This is just something new. Already plants and terminals are on allocations for December. Which means it's just going to continue to roll and roll and roll until some point we can get caught up,” Sires said.

As the Midwest works to get caught up, states from around the nation are shipping propane supply in.

“There are trucks coming from Texas, from Oklahoma, from Kansas, The Carolinas with LP,” Sires said.

With enough product available, the task is getting it into the right market as quickly as possible.

The emergency declaration relaxes the normal restrictions on the amount of hours truck drivers can be on the road. Truckers do not have to count the time they sit in line at a terminal against the hours they are actually transporting propane.

Other states affected are Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.