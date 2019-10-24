Early morning break-ins reported in Bettendorf neighborhood

Police are investigating a series of break-ins and attempted burglaries in the Bettendorf neighborhood known as Deerbrook Estates.

According to the city, police received reports from five homeowners about crimes that happened during the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

Three homes on Deerbrook Drive were entered and items were taken. It appears an attempted burglary occurred on Antler Court and another one on White Tail Drive, but no entry was made.

All the incidents happened while homeowners were sleeping. They discovered the crimes after waking up later in the morning.

Police say entry was gained through ground-level windows that were not latched or slightly ajar. The window screens were either cut or removed.

Police released surveillance videos of possible suspects in the crimes.

The city is also reminding all residents to lock their doors, garage doors, and windows, along with vehicles.

If anyone has information regarding these incidents, call the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4015, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.