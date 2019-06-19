Early morning police chase ends in Davenport

Davenport officers tell TV6 they have a suspect in custody after an early morning chase, ending at Division and High Streets.

Police say it started with an armed carjacking in Rock Island, they suspect then crossing into Iowa, with Davenport officers joining-in on the chase.

Just after 3 a.m., police say a Jeep driven by the suspect appears to have crashed into a tree in a neighborhood north of Five Points. Officers believe the suspect, now in custody, was the only person in that vehicle.