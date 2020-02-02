Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring

Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog has revealed an early spring is on the way.

Every Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil predicts if winter weather will last longer or if spring will come early. (Source: Pennsylvania Cable Network/CNN)

At sunrise on Sunday, members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle revealed the furry forecaster’s prediction.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That’s about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

