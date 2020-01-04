Earth Closest To Sun In It's Orbit Tonight

Perihelion, or Earth's closest approach to sun in it's orbit, occurs tonight. Perihelion is the annual closest approach to the sun. The sun will be roughly 91.4 million miles away, but it won't necessarily mean it will be warmer.

This has to due with the earth's tilt, right now it's tilted away in the northern hemisphere and towards the sun in the southern hemisphere. It also has to deal with the amount of landmass. The southern hemisphere is predominately water which is much harder to heat up than land. Since the northern hemisphere has more land than the southern hemisphere, the earth is typically a little warmer when the Earth is farthest from the sun in June (roughly 94.5 million miles) also known as the Aphelion.